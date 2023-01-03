Al Roker To Return To ‘Today’ Show January 6

NBC’s Today show announced that weatherman Al Roker will be returning to the program on Friday, January 6.

Roker, 68, was hospitalized in November with blood clots in this legs and lungs. He missed covering the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years.

He left the hospital for Thanksgiving, but returned at the end of the month and missed the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in December.

“We have some great news to share this morning. Al is coming back to the show,” Savannah Guthrie said on Tuesday’s Today show.

“It was like, ‘when, when?’ Well, we have our day. He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He’ll be in his seat right where he belongs. We cannot wait for that,” co-host Hoda Kotb said.

During his medical ordeal, Roker was supported by the show and his fans.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this,” Roker said in a Dec. 12 video call from home. “It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

The show had a surprise holiday serenade for Roker on December 14. A crowd of Today anchors, crew and producers gathered outside his home for Christmas carols, and the gesture brought Al to tears.

“I’ve missed you all so, so very much, all these faces,” Roker said. “It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who’s just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it.”

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts of ABC, will be inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame in May. ■