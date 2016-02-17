Allentown's WFMZ Opts for Panasonic Equipment to Maximize Studio Space

Related: Station Design Embraces 21st Century Efficiency, Flexibility

WFMZ, the independent station owned by Maranatha Broadcasting Company in Allentown, Pa., has introduced five mounted remote control Panasonic AW-HE130 pan/tilt/zoom cameras in its new downtown Allentown studio and four others in its main studio.

The cameras, which have broadcast features like Power over Ethernet+, are for newsroom standups, weather and boardwalk shots. They are easily mounted in the ceiling — providing clean space on the windows — and controlled remotely by producers in the main studio, located close by in Salisbury Township.

The station is also using Panasonic’s 55” TH-55LFV50 LCD as its video wall anchor backdrop.

“When you find a location like this, you don’t necessarily get all the space you want,” said Barry Fisher, WFMZ general manager. “We needed to get creative with the design and equipment, including cameras and a video wall, that would provide not only exceptional video quality, but also fit in our limited space. The new studio is home to the 69News at Noon newscast. The daily use of this studio enables us to be a daily part of the community.”