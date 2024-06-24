Allen Media Group’s theGrio To Simulcast CNN Presidential Debate
Predebate and postdebate ‘Black America Must Vote’ shows to be hosted by April Ryan and Natasha Alford
TheGrio, Allen Media Group’s television and digital platform, will simulcast CNN’s presidential debate on Thursday and air its own analysis programming before and after the showdown between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
TheGrio is calling its predebate and postdebate shows Black America Must Vote: Special Coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate.
The shows will be hosted by April Ryan, theGrio’s Washington, D.C., bureau chief and senior White House correspondent, and Natasha Alford, theGrio’s national correspondent
Allen Media Group said the coverage aims to inform and empower Black America ahead of the crucial 2024 presidential election.
“Through our preshow and postshow coverage of the presidential debate, theGrio will provide comprehensive analysis to ensure that viewers gain a deeper understanding of the political landscape and the stakes involved for America,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “We hope that viewers will join theGrio for this crucial broadcast that navigates the complexities of the presidential debate and its impact on America.”
TheGrio’s debate coverage will appear on theGrio Television Network, theGrio streaming FAST channel and Allen Media Group’s Local Now streaming platform.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.