Allen Media Group’s Local Now Launching On LG Smart TVs

Allen Media Group said it made a deal to launch its Local Now streaming platform on LG Electronics’ smart TVs.

Users of LG Channels will be able to watch local free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in 223 markets.

The channels feature news 24 hours a day powered by the Local Now newsroom, a nationwide roster of strategic news partners and proprietary news technology that generates 500,000 video stories per day.

“We are very proud of this partnership with LG, which has launched all of our Local Now FAST channels to millions of viewers,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now is the largest local news streamer in the country and our vast footprint of channels powered by proprietary technology and journalism delivers unmatched quality local news and entertainment in every market throughout America.”

LG Channels offers live and on-demand programming including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs and more.