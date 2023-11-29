Allen Media Group’s Local Now Adds 'Time' FAST Channel to Lineup
Channel launched in October
Allen Media Group’s free streaming service Local Now said it added the Time Inc. free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel to its lineup.
Time launched the channel in October.
“Time is thrilled to partner with Local Now to distribute our FAST channel,” said Time Digital GM Jeff Li. “Local Now’s strong focus on news provides Time’s trusted journalism an excellent platform to reach viewers who want to understand the people, events, and issues that impact the world.”
Local Now features more than 450 channels including a Local Now channel for every market in the country.
“We are excited to add the Time FAST channel to Local Now’s growing line-up of national news and entertainment channels,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Time is a phenomenal brand and a great addition to Local Now.”
