Allen Media Group Streaming Apps Using LiveRamp for Addressable Ads

Allen Media Group said it is working with LiveRamp to make advertising inventory on The Weather Channel TV Streaming App and Local Now addressable.

LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution provides authenticated first-party connectivity to enable data-driven, programmatic targeting on people-based inventory. Marketer can reach addressable audiences in a privacy-safe manner.

Working with LiveRamp also enables better measurement of impressions.

“Allen Media Group is ahead of the curve in understanding the importance consumers are placing on their privacy, and the shifting landscape of regulations and market trends that require our ecosystem to build stronger, more trustworthy relationships with consumers,” said Scott Howe, CEO, LiveRamp. “Allen Media Group’s implementation of ATS is a sustainable solution for all aspects of privacy, while creating value for marketers looking to reach these addressable audiences.”

Allen Media Group launched the Weather Channel TV streaming app last year. Pay TV subscribers can authenticate to view Weather Channel programming and non-subscribers can bu direct-to-consumer subscription packages.

“The industry is at a crossroads when it comes to privacy, and we’re looking ahead so we can meet today’s demands for privacy, but also anticipate where the market is going moving forward,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Amidst industry and macroeconomic pressures, Allen Media Group’s deployment of ATS provides a critical solution to make every impression addressable and measurable for marketers, while also maintaining industry-best standards for consumer privacy.” ■