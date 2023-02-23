Qonsent Works With LiveRamp To Get Consumer’s Permission To Use Data

Qunsent said it is working with data platform LIveRamp to enable consumers to provide permission to use data about them in advertising.

“Through all the conversations over the last few years brands, publishers and marketers have been throwing around solutions that solve slices of the data privacy issue, but they’re still missing the mark by not putting the consumer at the center of the solution,” said Jesse Redniss, CEO and co-founder, Qonsent.

“Qonsent’s mission has been to ensure consumers have control over how their data is being used while empowering brands to leverage existing technologies to solve data privacy challenges on the backend. Our partnership with LiveRamp will offer our joint customers an immediate, comprehensive solution without any downtime or impact on marketing efforts,” Redniss said.

The Qonsent technology enables any brand or publisher to become instantaneously compliant in the way it collects and handles personally identifiable information by turning that information into a RampID.

“Regulatory bodies and tech leaders are paying more attention to this space, and companies should focus on solutions that restore consumers’ trust accordingly,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability, LiveRamp. “From the start, we’ve emphasized using authenticated customer data in ethical and appropriate ways, and have built our platform accordingly; partnering with Qonsent further brings consumers into the mix with informed authentication and a clear guide to how their data will be used. Enduring, loyal customer relationships are in all of our best interests, and will stand the test of time no matter what regulatory and privacy changes emerge.”

For consumers the integration provides a transparent means to understand how a brand plans to use their data and for how long.

Qonsent’s SmartQontract has integrated LiveRamp legal disclaimers regarding data privacy directly into the interface so consumers can easily determine if they want to share their PII at the moment of consent usually during an offer or activation moment. ■