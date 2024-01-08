Allen Media Group Seeks Nominations for 2nd Annual theGrio Heroes

Byron Allen’s theGrio is seeking nominations for its second annual theGrio Heroes program.

theGrio Heroes honors people who are dedicated to their community, many of whom have been working unheralded for years.

“We are committed to shining a spotlight on people whose actions speak louder than words,” Byron Allen, founder chairman and CEO of theGrio’s parent company, said. Allen Media Group. “We celebrate unsung heroes whose stories inspire and uplift our society and significantly impact humanity for the greater good.”

Nominations will be accepted via t hegrio.com through February 9. TheGrio will conduct the evaluations and pick 10 winners. The list of theGrio Heroes for 2024 will be announced in April 2024.

The inaugural theGrio Heroes award was presented last year to Daryl V. Atkinson, co-founder and co-director of Forward Justice, a law and policy center dedicated to secure rights for current and former incarcerated people.

“There are many people who should be nominated and deserve recognition,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior VP, news, entertainment and empowerment, theGrio. “I am thrilled we have the opportunity to honor those heroes in our local communities with unwavering commitment to positive change. Their steadfastness and resilience transforms lives.”