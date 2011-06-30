'All My Children's Last Episode to Air Sept. 23

All My Children's last episode will air on Friday, Sept. 23, making room for new show, The Chew, to premiere on Monday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m.

Many All My Children alumni will return for the series finale, including Josh Duhamel, Carol Burnett, Eva La Rue, Thorsten Kaye, Kate Collins, Jennifer Bassey, Melissa Claire Egan and Leven Rambin.

All My Children has aired on ABC since Jan. 5, 1970. The show has won more than 30 Daytime Emmy awards, including three for outstanding drama series, over the course of its run. Julie Hanan Carruthers is executive producer with Lorraine Broderick as head writer.

The Chew is executive produced by Gordon Elliott, and features five hosts: What Not to Wear's Clinton Kelly, Top Chef's Carla Hall, Food Network's Mario Batali and Michael Symon and best-selling author (and Dr. Oz's daughter) Daphne Oz. The five will chat about food and also host various segments centered on food but taking on all sorts of relevant topics, like cooking, health and fitness, and family.

As part of The Chew's premiere, ABC is launching the "Ultimate Food Lover's Sweepstakes," with one grand prize winner receiving an all-expenses paid trip to New York City. The winner and a guest will attend a taping of the show, dine at two of Mario Batali's signature restaurants - Lupa and Del Posto - and receive a $250 gift certificate to Batali's Italian grocery in Manhattan, Eataly. Another 50 first-prize winners will receive a prize pack full of The Chew's hosts' cookbooks and other gifts. To enter, go to The Chew's Facebook page at facebook.com/TheChewonABC or go to ABC.com.