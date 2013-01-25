'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live' to Run on Hulu, iTunes

Prospect Park's The Online Network (TOLN) announced Friday

it has cut a deal with Hulu and iTunes to distribute new episodes of its soap

operas, All My Children and One Life to Live, beginning in the

spring.





The agreement with Hulu will allow viewers to see first-run episodes

via the free Hulu.com service, and Hulu Plus subs will also gain access on

connected TVs, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. The iTunes deal also extends

viewing to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV.





After being canceled by ABC in 2011, Prospect Park

officially announced its plans to revivethe long-running soaps online earlier this month.





"I believe that both Hulu and iTunes have the vision,

the reach and the technology to help us launch TOLN in a significant way,"

said Jeff Kwatinetz, Prospect Park's chairman and CEO. "We think these

platforms are part of history, helping us to transform distribution. Hulu's

reach, platform and advertising prowess are best in class, and iTunes provides

an incredible way to buy TV shows that is second to none. Through both of these

partners, we hope daytime drama fans are absolutely delighted to be able

to watch their favorite programs in a broadcast-quality HD format wherever

and whenever they want."





Hulu will manage the advertising sales for both shows, and

package integrated sponsorship opportunities. TOLN will also offer ecommerce

and other digital marketing programs to brands and entities.





Separately, Prospect Park has closed its financing with

media-focused private equity investment firm ABRY Partners.