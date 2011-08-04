'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live' May Yet Remain on TV

Prospect Park, the company that licensed the rights to produce ABC's canceled soaps All My Children and One Life to Live, is talking to cable networks as well as online outlets about continuing to air original episodes of both shows.

As part of its "multi-year, multi-platform" licensing deal announced July 7, Prospect Park acquired the rights to continue to produce and air both shows. According to the press release issued at the time, "Prospect Park will produce and deliver the two long-running programs to consumers via online formats and additional emerging platforms including internet enabled television sets. Under the terms of the arrangement, the programs will continue to be delivered with the same quality and in the same format and length."

All My Children will wrap its ABC run on Friday, Sept. 23, while One Life to Live will exit ABC in January.

Deadline.com first reported the story earlier Wednesday.