‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season Three on PBS in January

Season three of All Creatures Great and Small debuts on PBS January 8. “Wedding bells chime and animal ailments abound,” teases PBS. The show, based on the memoir by veterinarian James Herriot, is part of Masterpiece.

There are seven episodes, which will air on Sundays. Nicholas Ralph leads the cast as Herriot. Rachel Shenton portrays his wife. Callum Woodhouse and Anna Madeley are also in the cast.

Season two premiered in January. PBS shared a trailer for season three.

The season begins in spring 1939 as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle in Yorkshire. James is trying to expand his veterinary practice by joining a government program to test for tuberculosis in cattle. The initiative pays well, but it is looked upon with suspicion by local farmers, who risk their arms being shut down if a positive case is found.

All Creatures Great and Small is a Playground production for Masterpiece and Channel 5

in association with All3Media International. The executive producers are Colin Callender and

Melissa Gallant for Playground, Ben Vanstone, Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece, and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International.

Masterpiece is the work of WGBH Boston. ■