‘All American: Homecoming’ Returns on The CW July 8

All American: Homecoming starts season three on The CW Monday, July 8, while season two of 61st Street kicks off Monday, July 22.

All American: Homecoming is a spinoff of All American, which ends its sixth season July 15. Two episodes have been added to season six, giving it a total of 15. All American will lead into All American: Homecoming for two weeks, then Homecoming moves into its regular time slot, Monday at 8 p.m., on July 22.

All American: Homecoming is a young adult drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University. Simone (Geffri Maya), a tennis player from Beverly Hills, and her friends navigate the highs and lows at the prestigious HBCU.

Camille Hyde, Sylvester Powell and Cory Hardrict are also in the cast.

61st Street is a thriller set in the Chicago criminal justice system. After Officer Logan kills an innocent man, attorney Franklin Roberts agrees to represent him in hopes of putting Logan’s corrupt department on trial. But this alliance threatens to turn Franklin’s community — and family — against him.

Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis and Andrene Ward-Hammond are in the cast of 61st Street.

61st Street had one season on AMC and was canceled, with The CW picking it up.