The CW Picks Up ‘61st Street’ From AMC

The CW has acquired the rights to AMC’s drama series 61st Street, which will air in 2024.

The series, which stars Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis, was cancelled by AMC in January after its first season as part of the organization’s cost-cutting measures, even though the second season had been already completed. The Michael B. Jordan-produced series chronicles the story of a promising high school athlete who gets swept up in a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system.

The CW will air 61st Street’s first seasons in Fall of 2023, with the second season debuting on the broadcast network in 2024.

“61st Street is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers,” The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61st Street and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience.”

The deal comes as eight CBS-owned The CW affiliate stations will become independent stations beginning this September. Nexstar Media Group purchased 75% of The CW in October.