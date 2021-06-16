Alissa Neubauer Named Showrunner on 'Call Me Kat'

Alissa Neubauer has been named executive producer and showrunner on Fox comedy Call Me Kat. Mayim Bialik stars, and executive produces alongside Jim Parsons.

Season two returns in the mid season next year.

Neubauer was script coordinator on CBS comedy Two and a Half Men, then co-producer. She was on staff for CBS comedy Mom for all eight seasons, reaching co-executive producer.

On Call Me Kat, Bialik plays a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 -- which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt are also in the cast.

That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm produce the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers.