Alissa Neubauer Named Showrunner on 'Call Me Kat'
Comedy vet spent time in writers' rooms on 'Two and a Half Men' and 'Mom'
Alissa Neubauer has been named executive producer and showrunner on Fox comedy Call Me Kat. Mayim Bialik stars, and executive produces alongside Jim Parsons.
Season two returns in the mid season next year.
Neubauer was script coordinator on CBS comedy Two and a Half Men, then co-producer. She was on staff for CBS comedy Mom for all eight seasons, reaching co-executive producer.
On Call Me Kat, Bialik plays a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 -- which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville.
Also Read: Fox Wraps Strong Upfront With Ad Dollars Flowing to Tubi
Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt are also in the cast.
That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm produce the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.