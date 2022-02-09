‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery’ Premieres on Disney Channel, Disney Junior

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, an animated series for preschoolers, premieres on Disney Channel and Disney Junior February 9. Episodes are also available on Disney Plus starting on that day.

Disney calls the show “a vibrant new take on the classic 1951 film” that centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding baker at the Wonderland Bakery, where her treats bring a new generation of friends and families together.

Lewis Carroll published Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in 1865.

Libby Rue voices Alice. Abigail Estrella voices Princess Rosa, CJ Uy is Hattie, Jack Stanton is Fergie the White Rabbit and Secunda Wood voices Cookie.

Craig Ferguson is a guest star, voicing Doorknob. Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan, Donald Faison and Ana Gasteyer also lend their voices.

Alice's Wonderland Bakery is produced by Disney Television Animation. Chelsea Beyl is executive producer.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will debut a Just Play product line inspired by the series. ■