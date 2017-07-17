Alec Baldwin on Board for NBC’s ‘A Few Good Men’

Alec Baldwin has been cast as Col. Nathan Jessep in NBC’s stage production of A Few Good Men. Aaron Sorkin will executive produce and adapt the play, which he wrote, for TV.



Baldwin and Sorkin will join Craig Zadan and Neil Meron as executive producers of A Few Good Men. Zadan and Meron’s Hairspray Live! received seven Emmy nominations last week.



“Alec Baldwin is the gift that keeps on giving at NBC, and we’re excited to have him starring in Aaron Sorkin’s towering work as we expand our live theater imprint beyond musicals,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “No stranger to live television, Alec is the most multi-faceted actor in the world and his range is incomparable. He will put his own inimitable stamp on the role of Col. Jessep in a play that is still as surprising and relevant as ever, from one of the most gifted writers working today.”



Baldwin has played President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. His comedy special One Night Only: Alec Baldwin aired on Spike TV July 9. He also hosts Match Game on ABC. Baldwin won two Emmys and three Golden Globes for his role as Jack Donaghy on NBC’s 30 Rock. His film work includes Beetlejuice, The Hunt for Red October and The Departed.



A Few Good Men is NBC’s first live production of a Broadway drama in more than 50 years. Its recent stage productions include The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live!. On Easter Sunday, it will offer a live production of Jesus Christ Superstar.



Sorkin wrote A Few Good Men when he was 26. Three years later he adapted the play as a film that went on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture.



“Alec is one of our greatest actors. Having him play this role—live onstage for a television audience—is a dream come true. This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessep and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms,” Sorkin said.



A Few Good Men will air in the second quarter of 2018.



El Dorado Pictures’ Mallory Schwartz and Storyline Entertainment’s Mark Nicholson will also produce. The telecast will be produced by Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Television.