‘Will & Grace’ Returns to NBC Sept. 28

NBC has announced its premiere dates for the fall. The network begins its new season Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour telecast of the blind auditions for season 13 of The Voice, with Jennifer Hudson joining coaches Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. After The Voice is the premiere of The Brave, which NBC calls “a heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America's elite undercover military heroes.” Anne Heche and Mike Vogel star.

Hit drama This Is Us makes its return on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., after The Voice. At 10 p.m. is the premiere of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which stars Edie Falco as tenacious attorney Leslie Abramson, who defends brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez after their arrest for the murders of their parents.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 has a one-hour The Voice at 8. Law & Order: SVU launches its 19th season at 9 p.m. followed by the fifth-season debut of drama Chicago P.D.



On Thursday, Sept. 28, Superstore picks up at 8, following a season finale in which a tornado ripped apart Cloud 9. Mike Schur’s The Good Place begins season two at 8:30 p.m.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally make their return to Will & Grace at 9 p.m. on the 28th after an 11-year hiatus. A half-hour later, season two of Great News, executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Tracey Wigfield, starts up. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire begins its sixth season at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4’s 8 p.m. timeslot has The Blacklist, starring three-time Emmy winner James Spader, starting its fifth season.

Blindspot begins its third season at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.