‘Alaskan Bush People’ Back on Discovery March 3

Alaskan Bush People, about a family toughing it out in our 49th state, returns to Discovery March 3. Discovery calls Alaskan Bush People its top-rated series.

“With their first foothold of self-sufficiency realized with the construction of their barn last season, the Browns re-dedicate themselves to the life they love off-grid in the wild mountains of the pacific northwest,” said Discovery. “They’re closer than ever to realizing their lifelong family dream of a sustainable ranch but must overcome new challenges and incredible family changes as a brutal winter hits earlier than expected.”

The family attempts to build a winterized cabin, hunt and stockpile food ahead of a harsh winter. The season also means change for the Brown family. Patriarch Billy has “an expansive new vision for the family’s homestead,” said Discovery, including new livestock. Ami continues to fight cancer. Bird spearheads hunts and steps further into her role as a leader. Bam, the family’s “voice of reason,” has his hands full with new builds for the ranch. Bear continues to immerse himself in the wild, while Gabe puts his love life front and center. Youngest daughter Rain approaches adulthood.

Noah, the family inventor, and his new wife Rhain-Alisha are expecting their first grandchild. Noah races to build the perfect bush home for his growing family.

Alaskan Bush People is produced by Park Slope Productions. Paul Reitano, Terrence Sacchi and Doug Fitch produce for Park Slope. John Slaughter executive produces for Discovery.