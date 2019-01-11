New Season of ‘American Chopper’ on Discovery Feb. 12

Season two of the new run of American Chopper starts on Discovery Feb. 12. Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. star in the series, designing top-flight motorcycles.

American Chopper aired on Discovery and TLC from 2002 to 2012, depicting the Teutuls in their Newburgh, N.Y. shop, and returned last year.

Discovery says, “While the Teutuls continue to work with world famous athletes, Forbes 100 businesses and celebrity clients to evolve their businesses with the changing customized bike market, Paul Sr. takes a risk at Orange County Choppers as he moves his bike designs in a different direction. However, he also jumps at an opportunity to go back to his roots, designing a throwback line of affordable motorcycles.”

Paul Jr., meanwhile, builds a streamlined bike for the MLB Network.

The pair has taken steps to mend “their once fractured relationship,” said Discovery, and work together on restoring a 1951 Buick.

American Chopper is produced by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz executive produce.