‘Alaska Daily’ Returns on ABC March 2

Drama Alaska Daily has what ABC calls its winter premiere Thursday, March 2. Hilary Swank plays Eileen, a high-profile reporter who gets canceled for a misbegotten story she wrote in New York, and relocates to Alaska to work at the struggling daily paper. She gets involved with an ongoing story on missing and murdered indigenous women in Alaska.

The show premiered October 6 and aired six episodes, the latest running in mid-November.

The winter premiere episode is entitled “Enemy of the People.”

“The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom,” goes the description. “As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it’s too late.”

Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman and Matt Malloy are also in the cast.

Tom McCarthy is Alaska Daily creator and executive producer. Peter Elkoff is executive producer and showrunner. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on Alaska Daily.

McCarthy film Spotlight won the Oscar for best picture in 2015. ■