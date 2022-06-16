ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates

ABC has revealed its fall premiere dates, which includes the series premieres of The Rookie: Feds airing September 27 and Alaska Daily on October 6.

Sophomore comedy Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, September 21, joining The Conners, The Goldbergs and Home Economics on the night. Drama Big Sky follows the comedies.

The first-ever live Shark Tank, featuring all six original Sharks, is on Friday, September 23. 20/20 follows.

Celebrity Jeopardy! starts Sunday, September 25, followed by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The Rookie follows the celeb game shows. America’s Funniest Home Videos slides into Sundays October 2.

The fun continues Tuesday, September 27, when Bachelor in Paradise debuts, and leads into The Rookie: Feds. Niecy Nash-Betts stars in the spinoff of The Rookie, which was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter.

Bachelor in Paradise begins its two-night weekly airing Monday, October 3.

Alaska Daily, with Hilary Swank as a reporter who departs New York following a professional setback to work at a newspaper in Anchorage, premieres Thursday, October 6, along with Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Tom McCarthy created Alaska Daily. ■