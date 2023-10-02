Alan Sealls, WPMI Mobile Chief Meteorologist, Sets Retirement

Alan Sealls, chief meteorologist at WPMI Mobile, will retire in January 2024. Sealls joined WPMI in 2020 and has been covering weather in the market for 24 years.

Seals got his start at WALB in Albany, Georgia, and moved on to WTMJ Milwaukee, then WGN Chicago, and WKRG in Mobile.

“Alan is an incredibly accomplished, well-respected meteorologist and a beloved member of the community in Mobile. His contributions to the market, and to the industry as a whole, are legendary and he will be greatly missed. We wish him the very best in his next chapter,” said Cory Culleton, WPMI VPt/Associate Group Manager.

Sealls holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell and Florida State University.

“I’m so appreciative of the community support over the decades, as I’ve enjoyed supporting the community,” he said. “While I'm exiting TV, I'm not exiting Mobile! This is home, now. I’ve got friends and neighbors who are like family. Aside from being on social media, I'll keep on teaching at the University of South Alabama, visiting schools, and writing for Lagniappe newspaper, with more time to do my other weather and life endeavors.”

There’s a children’s book about Sealls, authored by Ruel Lee, entitled Capturing the Sky: The True Story of How Alan Sealls Became the Best Weatherman Ever.

Deerfield Media owns WPMI, an NBC affiliate, and Sinclair manages the station.