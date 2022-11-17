Al Pacino Drama ‘Hunters’ Has Second and Final Season on Prime Video January 13

Nazi-hunting drama Hunters, which has Al Pacino in the cast, starts season two on Prime Video January 13. It will be the final season.

David Weil created the show and is showrunner. Hunters premiered in February 2020.

Season one saw the so-called Hunters chasing down Nazis in 1977 New York. In season two, an accident derails their exploits in Europe, so the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi–yes, Hitler himself—who's hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman, played by Pacino, encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, which would result in explosive reverberations for the Hunters.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is new to the cast. Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone and Carol Kane are also in the cast.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions and Halcyon Studios. Executive producing with Weil are Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also exec produce.

When the show launched, Weil told B+C the idea came from talks with his grandmother, who survived the Holocaust. “As we move into the next generation, it falls on us to tell their story,” he said. ■