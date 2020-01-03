Al Pacino Thriller Series ‘Hunters’ on Amazon Feb. 21

Al Pacino thriller Hunters premieres on Amazon Feb. 21. David Weil created the show and Jordan Peele executive produces.

Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living in the area and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic group of Hunters sets out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The cast includes Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien and Carol Kane.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Weil is executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

The series is also executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick, and Tom Lesinski from Sonar Entertainment.