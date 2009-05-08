Aisha Tyler Developing Talker
Actress and comedian Aisha Tyler is developing a pilot with ABC Media Productions, sources confirmed.
The Aisha Tyler Show will be a hybrid of talk and variety and will take advantage of Tyler’s comedic talents with commentary and sketch comedy. The show will target a younger audience and include social-networking and other interactive components.
The program is being developed for broadcast syndication and/or cable. ABC Media Productions, formerly Buena Vista Productions, operates within Disney-ABC much like Telepictures operates within Warner Bros., developing unscripted programming for network, cable and syndication.
Tyler, perhaps best known for her guest appearances on NBC’s Friends, also was a regular on CBS’ Ghost Whisperer and a recurring guest star on CBS’ CSI. She’s also appeared on Fox’s 24, ABC’s Boston Legal and FX’s Nip/Tuck.
Most recently she appeared in Adam Sandler’s film, Bedtime Stories, and she just starred in her own Comedy Central special, Aisha Tyler is Lit: Live at the Fillmore. She’s currently completing a stand-up comedy tour and is working on a Web series for Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s FunnyOrDie.com.
