AIM Renews Latino Tandem

AIM TV says it has renewed its two Latino-targeted, English-language syndicated weeklies for fall.

American Latino TV, heading into its fifth season, and companion LatiNation into its third, have each added 15 markets. American Latino TV has passed the 100-market mark, while LatiNation is in over 90 markets, according to Aim Tell-A-Vision Group CEO Robert Rose.

New additions and time-slot upgrades for American Latino TV, according to Rose, include KABC Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, KTXA Dallas, WFOR Miami, WWOR New York, KDVR Denver, WUPL New Orleans, and WRDQ Orlando.

