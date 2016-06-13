Ahuja Named CFO At Fox Networks Group

Fox Networks Group said that Ravi Ahuja will become CFO when Del Mayberry retires after three decades with the company.

Ahuja had been executive VP, business operations and development.

"Del has played an integral role in driving the success of Fox Networks Group and has contributed to the incredible growth of FNG’s television brands at a time of exponential global expansion. We thank Del for his many lasting contributions to the company and will miss him greatly,” said Peter Rice, CEO of Fox Networks Group.

Related: Nielsen’s Idell Joins Mindshare on West Coast

"During a time of real transformation in the television business, Ravi has demonstrated extraordinary strategic insight on the many opportunities we have explored. He has shepherded much of our successful M&A activity, especially in the non-linear space, and he is an ideal fit for this position,” Rice said.

Ahuja will have direct management of finance and accounting and will continue to oversee business development for all FNG business unit.

Related: Platt Named to ASCAP Board

As executive VP, business operations and development, Ahuja supervised the formation of National Geographic Partners and the acquisitions of the YES Network and Sports Time Ohio RSN. Ahuja’s group is also active in new technology initiatives including Hulu and other streaming services.

Ahuja came to Fox from Virgin Entertainment Group where he was CFO. Before thatn, he was an associate at McKinsey & Company in New York and Los Angeles.