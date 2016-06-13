Platt Named to ASCAP Board

Jon Platt, chairman of Warner/Chappell Music, has been elected to the board of directors of ASCAP, the music licensing and promotion organization.

“Our publisher and songwriter members face complex challenges in the digital era that call for a progressive outlook, and Jon is one of the best leaders of his generation," said ASCAP president and chairman Paul Williams.

Platt joined Warner Music Group in 2012 after 17 years at EMI. He was named head Warner/Chappell last November.

In April, Warner/Chappell Music was tapped as the 2016 Music Publisher of the Year during the ASCAP Pop Music Awards. WCM was named publisher of the year at ASCAP Country Music Awards in 2015 (and 2014 and 2013), and publisher of the year at the 2015 ASCAP Latin Music Awards as well.