Nielsen’s Idell Joins Mindshare on West Coast

Cheryl Idell has joined Mindshare U.S. as West Coast lead.

Idell had been executive VP of client solutions at Nielsen, heading the research company’s relationship with the Walt Disney Co.

Based in Los Angeles, Idell also will be responsible for Mindshare’s Portland and San Francisco operations and clients including Lionsgate, Nike, BBVA and Nordstrom. She succeeds Adam Gerhart, who was named CEO of Mindshare U.S.

“We are delighted that someone with Cheryl’s experience is joining our U.S. team to take the helm from Adam Gerhart and continue the growth of our West Coast operations,” said Nick Emery, Global CEO of Mindshare. “She brings with her a fantastic heritage in performance and has worked on all sides of the equation and understands what clients want and how to deliver that.”