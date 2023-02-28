Ahmad Rashad’s ‘NBA Rewind’ Set To Stream on NBA App

Ahmad Rashad (r.) with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo in a promo for Rashad's new show

Longtime NBA Inside Stuff host Ahmad Rashad is coming to the NBA App with a new streaming show NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad.

Rashad will interview current NBA stars and legends in the series. The premiere episode features Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Dominique Wilkins are among those interviewed in future episodes.

“NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad will provide an inside look at some of the NBA’s current greats along with legends themselves,” said Rashad. “Throughout the four decades that I have covered the league, I have learned that fans deeply appreciate my perspective on the game and the players, and NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad will provide it to them on the NBA App.”

Rashad, who played NFL football for 10 seasons, hosted NBA Inside Stuff for 16 seasons. He also hosted Ahmad Inside, a five-part series on ESPN Plus.

The NBA relaunched its app last year and had been producing original programming for it. Other series on the NBA app including Pass The Rock, Throw It Down with Bill Walton and Gold Blooded.

The app is a product of NBA Digital, a joint venture of the NBA and Warner Brother Discovery Sports. ■