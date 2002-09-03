ABC's got the Stuff
ABC is inheriting NBA Inside Stuff, the youth-oriented
magazine show of the National Basketball Association, as part of its new rights
deal with the league, which starts with the 2002-03 season.
Stuff will debut Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m. as part of ABC's Saturday-morning
kids' lineup.
The weekly half-hour show, which has aired the past 12 seasons on NBC, will
continue to be co-hosted by Ahmad Rashad and Summer Sanders (Rashad also serves
as executive producer). It is produced by NBA Entertainment.
Several changes are planned, including a new set and new feature segments
including "Back in the Day," which highlights players talking about lessons
they learned while growing up; "Fit Facts," a weekly fitness tutorial; and
"Skillz," a basketball-skills feature with various NBA and Women's NBA players.
The show will also unveil new graphics, new music and a new animation
component. And it will be "repurposed" on ESPN and ESPN2 per the new
rights agreement.
