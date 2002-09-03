ABC's got the Stuff

ABC is inheriting NBA Inside Stuff, the youth-oriented

magazine show of the National Basketball Association, as part of its new rights

deal with the league, which starts with the 2002-03 season.

Stuff will debut Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m. as part of ABC's Saturday-morning

kids' lineup.

The weekly half-hour show, which has aired the past 12 seasons on NBC, will

continue to be co-hosted by Ahmad Rashad and Summer Sanders (Rashad also serves

as executive producer). It is produced by NBA Entertainment.

Several changes are planned, including a new set and new feature segments

including "Back in the Day," which highlights players talking about lessons

they learned while growing up; "Fit Facts," a weekly fitness tutorial; and

"Skillz," a basketball-skills feature with various NBA and Women's NBA players.

The show will also unveil new graphics, new music and a new animation

component. And it will be "repurposed" on ESPN and ESPN2 per the new

rights agreement.