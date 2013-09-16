After One Week, 'Arsenio's Ratings Stay Strong

In its first week, CBS Television Distribution's The Arsenio Hall Show had the highest-rated debut of any syndicated talk show in seven years in its key demographics of adults 18-49 at a 0.7/3 and adults 25-54 at a 0.9/3. Those are the highest premiere ratings in those demographics since CTD's Rachael Ray debuted in the week of Sept. 18, 2006.

In households in the 56 metered markets, Arsenio averaged a 1.5 rating/3 share, according to Nielsen Media Research, up 50% from its 1.0/2 year-ago time period averages.

On Tribune's WPIX New York, Arsenio improved 86% compared to last year when Sony Pictures Television's Seinfeld aired in those time slots to a 1.3/3 at 11 p.m. On Tribune's KTLA Los Angeles, the show gained 138% over year-ago, when Warner Bros.' Friends was airing, to a 1.9/6 at 11 p.m. On Tribune's WGN Chicago, the show grew 56% over last year to a 2.5/5 at 10 p.m.

Among adults 18-49 in its first week, Arsenio grew 40% from its 0.5/2 lead-in and year-ago time period average to a 0.7/3, and ranked first among all late-night talkers in that demo, tying NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno at a 0.7/4.

Among adults 25-54, Arsenio was up 29% from its 0.7/2 lead-in, and up 50% from its 0.6/2 year-ago time period average to a 0.9/3 in the demo, beating every late night show in that demo except The Tonight Show, which scored a 1.0/5.

Meanwhile, after one week, Warner Bros.' Bethenny averaged a 1.0/3 in households, down 23% from its 1.3/4 lead-in and down 17% from its 1.2/4 year-ago time period averages. Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Bethenny averaged a 0.6/4, flat compared to both its lead-in and year-ago time period average.

CTD's The Test, a new conflict talker executive produced by Jay McGraw and starring Kirk Fox, averaged a 0.7/2 in households in its premiere week, down 22% from its 0.9/3 lead-in, and down 13% from its 0.8/3 year-ago time period averages. Among women 25-54, The Test averaged a 0.5/4, flat compared to its lead-in, and up 25% from its 0.4/3 year-ago time period.