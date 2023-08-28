A+E Networks Signs With TVision For Linear and CTV Measurement

TVision said that A+E Networks signed an agreement giving A+E access to TVision’s Total View, which measures and analyzes person-level viewing of content and ads on linear and connected TV.

Total View provides A+E’s ad sales team with multiple dashboards that help understand ad performance, improve engagement and maximize the value of impressions, TVision said. TVision's data includes attention -based metrics and program-level competitive intelligence.

“To effectively position our premium content delivered across all platforms, we require a solution for apples-to-apples measurement and analysis of content performance and advertising value,” said Suzanne Persechino, senior VP, ad sales research at A+E Networks. “TVision’s Total View gives us the data we need to get a holistic view of our premium content within the industry.”

One of Total View’s dashboards provides program analysis, letting users know how viewers engage with content, broken down by demographics.

Another extends brand and category analysis, with insight as to how brands and advertiser categories are performing within specific media properties and across competitive networks and apps.

“Across A&E, The History Channel, and Lifetime, A+E Networks produces some of the best content in the industry and so its inventory is a high-value investment for advertisers. A+E’s team is adept at using innovation and the latest metrics to position that premium content,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Total View delivers unparalleled insights into co-viewing, attention, and engagement across networks and apps in a single platform, giving A+E’s team easy access to run deep analysis of performance across properties. As a result, their team can maximize investments, and drive demand.”