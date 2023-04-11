A+E International Hires Ninder Billing, Alexandra Finlay

A+E Networks said it hired Ninder Billing as VP unscripted co-productions international and Alexandra Finlay as VP scripted co-productions international.

The move comes as A+E looks to expand its co-production activity. Both execs report to Patrick Vien, group managing director, A+E International.

“We are delighted to welcome Ninder and Alexandra, two remarkably talented executives with deep experience and impressive track records of success,” said Vien. “They join A+E Networks at a time when co-productions are growing in global appeal, and the company is poised to play a leadership role in the industry.”

The new VPs will be responsible for identifying opportunities with global appeal and overseeing development and production. She will work with A+E’s circle of producers, creatives and commissioning partners.

“Our success with such hit series as Miss Scarlet and the Duke; Red Election and North Sea Connection and the premium doc series Damien Lewis: Spy Wars, is a testament to our ambition to work with the best talented teams worldwide,” Vien said.

Billing has been creative director at Darlow Smithson Productions. Under her leadership, DSP added six new unscripted series.

Finlay had been VP, creative and co-productions at Shaftesbury. Before that she was head of acquisitions and co-productions at UKTV.