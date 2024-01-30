A+E Networks Buys 50% Interest in Rachael Ray’s Studio

A+E Networks said it acquired a 50% interest in Rachael Ray’s Free Food Studios and has ordered 278 new episodes of shows that will feature the TV cook and other talent.

The new shows will appear as part of A+E’s Home.Made.Nation lifestyle programming block on A&E, FYI and other platforms.

A+E Networks will distribute the shows globally.

Financial details about A+E’s investment were not disclosed. Ray started Free Food Studios after her syndicated show ended its run.

“Today, I just finished writing over 80 pages of recipes and production notes for my groundbreaking new partnership with A+E Networks,“ Ray said. “I am so excited for this new chapter of my life to open. Viewers can expect to see me cooking in both of my homes, in upstate New York and Tuscany, Italy, and creating new shows that will feature an amazing group of diverse and unique culinary talents. We have been working on this partnership for some time and this is just the beginning, so stay tuned.”

The first shows to be produced under the deal are Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes and Rachael Ray’s Tuscany.

All projects produced by Free Food Studios will be executive produced by Rachael Ray in addition to Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee.