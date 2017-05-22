A&E to Air Remini Scientology Special

A&E Network will premiere a two-hour special episode of the limited series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Monday, May 29, from 9 to 11 pm. ET/PT. The episode is titled “Merchants of Fear” and will see Remini and Mike Rinder, a former Scientologist, explore the relationship between the Church of Scientology and its critics.

The special will also feature a peak at season two ofLeah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

The series follows former Scientologist Remini, along with other former Church members, as they talk about “abuse, heartbreak and harassment experienced by those who have left the church and spoken publicly about their experiences,” says A&E.



Related: A&E Resurrects ‘Biography’ Franchise



Season two will feature 10 hour-long episodes.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is produced for A&E by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Executive producers for IPC are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Remini is an executive producer for her No Seriously Productions. Exec producers for A&E Network are Devon Hammonds, Amy Savitsky and Elaine Frontain Bryant.