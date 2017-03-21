A&E Resurrects ‘Biography’ Franchise

A&E is bringing back its iconic franchise Biography after a five-year hiatus, the network announced prior to its upfront presentation this evening.

The long-running profile series, which ran on A&E and FYI (formerly Bio Channel) from 1987 to 2012, will return this spring and will focus on meaningful events or personalities and their impact on our culture, according to company officials. The series will roll out on A&E, History and Lifetime as well as internationally across all platforms, according to company officials.

“Groundbreaking non-fiction programming has always been a cornerstone of A+E Networks, dating back to the earliest days of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series ‘Biography’,” said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager of A&E and Lifetime in a statement. “A+E’s new incarnation of the gold standard in the industry will focus on the most meaningful moments in our culture from some of the most accomplished non-fiction storytellers of our time.”



