Adult Swim Teams with Crunchyroll on ‘Fena’

Adult Swim said it is teaming up with AT&T sister company Crunchyroll to produce an original anime series Fena: Pirate Princess.

The show is expected to air as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami black and stream in Crunchyroll in 2021.

Last year, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll expanded their programming partnership and recently announced plans to make Uzumaki and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our next co-produced anime series with our partners at Crunchyroll and bring Nakazawa’s unique vision to life,” said Jason DeMarco, senior VP/creative director on-air for Adult Swim. “I hope you come to love these characters as much as I do.”

Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl who aims to forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong.

“The global anime community is going to love adventuring alongside Fena in this new series setting sail next year,” said Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll. “We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to bring this new series to life.”

Fena: Pirate Princess, directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and with animation by Production IG, will be an Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Production.