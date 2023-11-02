Adrienne Broaddus Joins NBC News As Correspondent

Adrienne Broaddus has joined NBC News as a correspondent. She will be based in Chicago. She comes from CNN, where she was a correspondent, and covered the pandemic and mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Oxford, Michigan; and Highland Park, Illinois. She also extensively covered policing in America, according to David Verdi, executive VP of global newsgathering, NBC News, including the trials of former Minnesota Police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter.

Broaddus joined CNN in 2020. Before that, she spent almost seven years as anchor and reporter at KARE Minneapolis. Previously, she worked at WISH Indianapolis and WNEM Saginaw.

She graduated from Michigan State with a degree in journalism. She started her work in television at HOM-TV, a government access channel in Okemos, Michigan.

Broaddus is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.