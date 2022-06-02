Priscilla Thompson Named Correspondent at NBC News
By Michael Malone
Back to Houston for ‘integral’ reporter
Priscilla Thompson has been named correspondent at NBC News, and will be based in Houston. She has been a correspondent at streaming network NBC News Now, based in New York.
Thompson joined NBC News in 2019 as a campaign embed, reporting on the presidential race, the death of George Floyd and the pandemic.
“Her reporting has shined a spotlight on pressing issues throughout the country, including her investigation into racism in real estate, which the National Press Foundation’s Poverty and Inequality Awards recognized earlier this year,” said David Verdi, executive VP of global newsgathering, NBC News.
Thompson grew up in Houston and interned at KXAN Austin while attending the University of Texas. She’s also worked at WPDE Myrtle Beach and CNN, where she was an associate producer.
“Priscilla has been an integral part of our incredible team of journalists and has helped define who we are on air,” said Janelle Rodriguez, senior VP, editorial, NBC News. “Her reporting has helped shine a light on some of the biggest stories of our time. While she is moving to her home state of Texas for this new role she will certainly still be on our shows regularly and will always be a member of Team Now.” ■
