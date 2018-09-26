Adobe, Placed Show How TV Ads Drive Store Visits

Adobe and Placed are working together to measure the impact of linear TV advertising on store traffic.

Marketer using the Adobe Advertising Cloud will be able to access Place Attribution for TV, which was launched in June and measures the impact of linear, addressable, and OTT advertising on store visits by adults with a location-enabled device.

Dentsu Aegis Network was the first media agency to pilot the partnerships between Placed and Adobe, Working for a major retail brand, they were able to tie linear TV ad spend to store visits post-exposure.

In this inaugural campaign, the brand saw an 8.4% lift in store visitation, compared to a similar audience that hadn’t been exposed, translating into a 2.3x return on ad spend.

“Linear TV advertising is still a massive opportunity for brands that want to drive awareness of their products or services,” said Michael Law, executive VP & managing director of US Media Investment for Dentsu Aegis Network.

“The ability to accurately and uniformly measure the effectiveness of our clients’ ad spend across all channels is hugely important. Tying store visits to media spend is old news for digital, but this partnership between Placed and Adobe makes doing that a reality across linear TV and enables us to compare cross-channel campaign results on a more level playing field,” Law said.

David Shim, founder and CEO of Placed, said new capability makes linear TV as accountable as digital.

"This is increasingly becoming table stakes as brands want proof that their TV spend is resulting in offline store visits,” Shim said.

Some attribution systems measure website visits or purchase made online.

“The reality is that most sales today still occur offline, and that’s not changing soon. Capturing those results is crucial for advertisers to prove ROI,” said Patrick Rubin, head of TV partnerships for Adobe Advertising Cloud. “We’re excited that Adobe Advertising Cloud customers can now use Placed to measure store visits across nearly all channels of media, including television.”