Adobe Creates Advertising Cloud for Programmatic TV Buying

Adobe, which acquired TubeMogul late last year, is stepping up its programmatic television game.



The company is introducing Adobe Advertising Cloud TV, which adds new capabilities to the TubeMogul platform, and expects it to accelerate the adoption of data-based automated TV buying, including linear TV, addressable TV, connected TV, VOD and over-the-top TV.



Adobe says its programmatic platform works with more broadcast and cable networks than any of its competitors and offers clients access to linear and on-demand inventory from NBCUniversal, Univision, A+E Networks and Discovery Communications.



Adobe already hosted and analyzed many marketers’ first-party consumer data, and Adobe Advertising Cloud TV will enable advertisers to use that first-party data to better target linear TV ads.



The new product will also have the ability to draw on audiences that have already shown interest in a brand through online searches and can utilize additional databases from pay-TV providers, MRI and TV makers.



The software analyzes upfront and scatter buys to tell marketers their reach and frequency with a target audience before they execute a programmatic buy to reach the underexposed or missed.



“We were trying to find ways of really merging TV and digital together and use digital data more aggressively,” said Todd Gordon, director of programmatic TV at Adobe. “The acquisition and the integration of Adobe Analytics Cloud with the legacy TubeMogul technology accelerates that in a pretty incredible way.”



The Adobe Advertising Cloud TV was used by Talking Rain, which was planning one of the first national TV campaigns for its Sparkling Ice beverage brand.



“With TV playing a significant role in Sparkling Ice’s media mix this year, as seen in our recent integrated marketing campaign Be Not Bland™, we wanted to leverage a platform that would help us navigate through the noise and get smarter with our offline strategy,” said Brian Kuz, CMO of Talking Rain. “Adobe Advertising Cloud TV best positioned us for success by targeting our mass audience efficiently and effectively, while giving us the capability to measure and optimize our first national TV campaign.”



“Programmatic TV has been a critical component for us as we work with clients to apply more data to increase the effectiveness of traditional TV buys,” said Mike Law, executive VP and managing director of video investments at Dentsu Aegis Network. “The launch of Adobe Advertising Cloud TV enhances the back-end data access and tool set we can use to improve efficiencies and deliver targeted audiences at scale."



Gordon says the market is moving quickly towards data-driven and automated media buying.



"The combination with Adobe is really stepping on the gas in terms of the kinds of things we can do," he said.



“I think you can see from the things advertisers are saying publicly, things that the networks are saying publicly, some of the things that we’re talking about, that this stuff is really happening,” Gordon said. “The process of how TV was planned and bought and sold really didn’t change very much over 30 plus year, even though the way people consume content has obviously changed a lot. So I think what’s really exciting for me is just how quickly things are changing right now and how many both big advertisers and big networks are embracing this space.”