TubeMogul Sold to Adobe for $540M

Adobe said it agreed to buy programmatic TV advertising platform TubeMogul for $540 million.

Adobe said the acquisition of TubeMogul will create the first end-to-end independent advertising and data management solution that spans TV and digital formats, simplifying what has been a complex and fragmented process for the world’s biggest brands.

The acquisition of TubeMogul further strengthens Adobe’s digital marketing and advertising technology.

“Whether it’s episodic TV, indie films or Hollywood blockbusters, video consumption is exploding across every device and brands are following those eyeballs,” said Brad Rencher, executive VP and general manager of digital marketing at Adobe. “With the acquisition of TubeMogul, Adobe will give customers a ‘one-stop shop’ for video advertising, providing even more strategic value for our Adobe Marketing Cloud customers.”

According to Forrester Research, TubeMogul was one of the biggest video demand-side platforms. Among the clients that TubeMogul and Adobe share are Allstate, Johnson & Johnson, Kraft, Liberty Mutual, L’Oréal, Nickelodeon and Southwest Airlines.

“Adobe and TubeMogul share a similar culture and vision for the future of advertising,” said Brett Wilson, CEO and cofounder of TubeMogul. “The combination of Adobe Marketing Cloud with TubeMogul’s software creates a uniquely comprehensive platform that will help marketers always know what’s working—and act on it. We’re thrilled to call Adobe home and believe this will be a great move for our clients, team and shareholders.”

Wilson will continue to head the TubeMogul team as part of Adobe’s digital marketing business.

(Photo via Max Kiesler's Flickr. Image taken on March 22, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)