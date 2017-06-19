Comcast Launches Advanced Advertising Group

Comcast has introduced an Advanced Advertising Group that also includes Comcast Spotlight, the company's advertising sales division.

Comcast, which timed the announcement with Cannes Lions, also announced that David Clark, the former president of The Weather Channel, will be joining the company next month as executive VP and general manager, advanced advertising,

Clark—who will join Comcast next month and report to Marcien Jenckes, president of advertising at Comcast Cable—will oversee an ad tech business at Comcast that includes Strata (unified buy- and sell-side ad solutions for MVPDs, programmers, and agencies), FreeWheel (IP and VOD ad tech) and Visible World (targeted and programmatic advertising).

“David is a dynamic and innovative leader with broad experience in television, advertising and digital media, and he will play a critical role in helping our advertising customers maximize the value of inventory and audiences reach with technology across all screens and sales channels,” Jenckes said, in a statement.

