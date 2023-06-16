AdImpact Names Don Norton General Manager

AdImpact named Don Norton general manager, a new post at the company, effective immediately.

Norton has served as a strategic advisor to AdImpact since October.

In his new role, Noton will be responsible for new business strategy and driving adoption of the company’s data solutions and products.

"Don has played an integral part in AdImpact's success since officially joining the company last year," said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. "His extensive experience in the digital media industry, combined with his leadership skills, not to mention his familiarity with our business makes him the ideal leader for this role. We all look forward to what he brings to this role as he plays a critical role on our executive bench in support of our long-term strategic vision for the company."

In addition to working with AdImpact, Norton was a strategic advisor to Beachfront. Before that, he was president of the Gimbal division of Infillion. Previously he was with Google and Doubleclick.

“I’m excited to build upon an already positive relationship with AdImpact,” said Norton. “AdImpact is an innovative company that is solving significant issues for its customers. As the measurement needs for the advertising industry continue to evolve with increased fragmentation of TV consumption and connected TV dollars coming online quickly, partners are looking for more accurate cross-TV ad exposure and viewership intelligence so they can drive sales and understand their audiences better.”