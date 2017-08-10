Adam Ostrow Named Tegna's Digital Chief

Adam Ostrow, the former chief strategy officer at Mashable, is joining Tegna as its chief digital officer.



Ostrow will be responsible for creating and implementing Tegna’s digital vision and strategy, which will focus on using the group’s assets to grow audiences and distribute information across platforms.



Ostrow joined Mashable in 2007 as editor in chief, becoming the brand’s second employee. In his most recent capacity, Ostrow spearheaded initiatives including international expansion, e-commerce and creating the Mashable Studios division. He was also responsible for all strategic business development efforts, including content acquisition, distribution and licensing deals with media companies, social networks and OTT platforms.



