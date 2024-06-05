Adam Levine To Return to ‘The Voice’ as Coach

Adam Levine, an original judge on ‘The Voice,’ will return for season 27.

Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini will be coaches on season 27 of The Voice on NBC. The pair joins returning coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend.

The season begins in spring 2025.

Levine, frontman for pop-rock band Maroon 5, was a coach on The Voice when it launched, and lasted for 16 seasons. When the show launched in 2011, Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton were the coaches.

Ballerini, a country singer, was on The Voice as a battle adviser in season 16 and filled in as a Team Kelly coach in season 20. Her album “Subject to Change” was released in 2022.

Season 26, on this fall, will have Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as coaches.

The show is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who executive produces with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.