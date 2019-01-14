Maroon 5 Gets Super Bowl Gig

Maroon 5 is playing the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII. Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform as well.

The Super Bowl, held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Feb. 3, is a home game for Big Boi, who was part of the Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast with Andre 3000.

Justin Timberlake played at last year’s Super Bowl. Lady Gaga did the halftime show in 2017, and Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay played the year before.

Maroon 5 is a pop-rock band from Los Angeles. Adam Levine, also a coach on NBC competition series The Voice, is the frontman.

CBS will air Super Bowl LIII.

Pepsi sponsors the halftime show, which is executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton.