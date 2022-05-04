Adam Gaynor Joins Gamut As Chief Revenue Officer
By Jon Lafayette published
Joni Kinsley named VP of product strategy
Cox Media Group’s Gamut local OTT advertising unit said it hired Adam Gaynor as chief revenue officer.
Gaynor, most recently had been VP of network partnerships and head of addressable for Vizio. Before that, he was with AMC Networks, Dish Network and CBS.
Gamut also named Joni Kinsley VP of product strategy. She has spent the last nine years as a consultant working with cable operators. Before that, she was with Comcast.
“Adam and Joni are data-driven professionals and subject matters experts who have been successful at building industry partnerships while navigating the intricacies associated with prominent media companies,” said Soo Jin Oh, president of Gamut. “As Gamut creates more authentic connections with consumers through our best-in-class products, it’s important that we fill critical roles such as these with leaders who can help us accomplish our goals with speed, passion and courage. I am thrilled to have Adam and Joni on our team and look forward to watching them have immediate and lasting impact on our business.”■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
