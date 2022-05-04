Adam Gaynor Joins Gamut As Chief Revenue Officer

Cox Media Group’s Gamut local OTT advertising unit said it hired Adam Gaynor as chief revenue officer.

Gaynor, most recently had been VP of network partnerships and head of addressable for Vizio. Before that, he was with AMC Networks, Dish Network and CBS.

Gamut also named Joni Kinsley VP of product strategy. She has spent the last nine years as a consultant working with cable operators. Before that, she was with Comcast.

“Adam and Joni are data-driven professionals and subject matters experts who have been successful at building industry partnerships while navigating the intricacies associated with prominent media companies,” said Soo Jin Oh, president of Gamut. “As Gamut creates more authentic connections with consumers through our best-in-class products, it’s important that we fill critical roles such as these with leaders who can help us accomplish our goals with speed, passion and courage. I am thrilled to have Adam and Joni on our team and look forward to watching them have immediate and lasting impact on our business.”■